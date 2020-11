With Cyclone Nivar approaching India, heavy rainfall and strong winds have hit southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as authorities have been put on alert. Early on November 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, following which the state declared a public holiday on Wednesday. Section 144 has been imposed in Puducherry for the next three days.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall in Mahabalipuram, while bringing heavy rains in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry:

Cyclone Nivar upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded Cyclone Nivar has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm' and it is now expected to make landfall with windspeeds of between 120 and 130 km per hour and gusts of 145 km per hour. Landfall will occur between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry on November 25, in the evening. Six NDRF teams have been moved to Cuddalore from Arakkonam, CNBC-TV18 reported. Two NDRF teams are stationed at Chennai, as various parts have been flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Indian Navy deploys teams for rescue operations

The Indian Navy has assured that it is ready with five flood relief teams and a diving team has been deployed in Chennai. One flood relief team each is on standby at the Naval Detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and air station INS Parundu. INS Jyoti deployed with HADR brick and diving teams along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

Atomic power complex in Kalpakkam prepared for Cyclone Nivar

The atomic power complex in Kalpakkam about 70 km from Chennai is geared up to meet Cyclone Nivar that is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram and Karaikal in Puducherry on Wednesday evening, said the top official of the Disaster Management Committee, IANS reported. The official said the atomic power reactor of Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will generate power if everything pertaining to the grid is normal. "We had a review meeting. We are all geared up to meet Nivar. All our diesel gensets are ready to kick in when needed and there are sufficient diesel reserves," Arun Kumar Bhaduri, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and also the Chairman, Disaster Management Committee, Kalpakkam complex.

Heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema