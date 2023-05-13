Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall, Bangladesh and Myanmar issue warning for evacuation

The meteorological office in Bangladesh has elevated its alert level for the cyclone to red, the highest level. Fishing activities and access to beaches and coastal areas have been restricted as a precautionary measure.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have issued warnings and orders for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people as Cyclone Mocha intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the system was located 570 km north-northwest of Port Blair and 730 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar at 11:30 pm IST on Friday.

When Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in the two neighbouring countries on Sunday noon, it is expected to bring winds reaching speeds as high as 175 kilometres per hour. The cyclone is also projected to pass through an area in Bangladesh that houses the world's largest refugee camp, which is home to approximately one million Rohingyas, as reported by Bloomberg.

The World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency, has raised concerns about heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides that could impact "hundreds of thousands of the world's most vulnerable people" and approximately six million individuals requiring humanitarian assistance in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

In anticipation of the approaching cyclone, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being evacuated from high-risk areas with the assistance of thousands of volunteers. Azizur Rahman, the head of Bangladesh's meteorological department, stated, "Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful storm since Cyclone Sidr," speaking to AFP.

The meteorological office in Bangladesh has elevated its alert level for the cyclone to red, the highest level. Fishing activities and access to beaches and coastal areas have been restricted as a precautionary measure.

As per the weather update from the India Meteorological Department, the very severe cyclonic storm has been moving northeastward at a speed of 8 km per hour over the past six hours. As of 5:30 am, it was positioned over the Central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 89.1°E.

The cyclone is expected to reach its peak intensity on Saturday evening, and it is highly likely to continue moving in a north-northeast direction. It is projected to make landfall on the southeast coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday noon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 km per hour, according to the IMD's bulletin on Saturday.

The IMD stated, "It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023, as a very severe cyclonic storm."

Cyclonic storms are classified based on their average maximum sustained wind speeds over a three-minute period. Wind speeds falling between 63-88 kmph indicate a cyclonic storm, while a severe cyclonic storm ranges between 89-117 km per hour. Very severe cyclonic storms have winds between 118-165 km per hour, and an extremely severe cyclonic storm features wind speeds of 166-220 km per hour. Wind speeds exceeding 221 km per hour indicate a super cyclone.

The IMD has also predicted "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, southern Assam, parts of Manipur, and adjacent areas on Saturday and Sunday due to the impact of cyclone Mocha.