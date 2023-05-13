English
Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall, Bangladesh and Myanmar issue warning for evacuation

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 12:37:47 PM IST (Published)

The meteorological office in Bangladesh has elevated its alert level for the cyclone to red, the highest level. Fishing activities and access to beaches and coastal areas have been restricted as a precautionary measure.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have issued warnings and orders for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people as Cyclone Mocha intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the system was located 570 km north-northwest of Port Blair and 730 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar at 11:30 pm IST on Friday.
When Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in the two neighbouring countries on Sunday noon, it is expected to bring winds reaching speeds as high as 175 kilometres per hour. The cyclone is also projected to pass through an area in Bangladesh that houses the world's largest refugee camp, which is home to approximately one million Rohingyas, as reported by Bloomberg.
X