Cyclone Mandous latest updates: Storm weakens into deep depression after crossing Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near Chennai, has weakened into a deep depression. However, heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after the cyclonic storm made landfall off Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu late Friday night.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees. Power remained suspended in many parts of the city and the surroundings after Cyclone Mandous' landfall

Here are the latest developments on Cyclone Mandous

#According to a status report of the Andhra Pradesh government, Naidupeta in Tirupati district received the highest rainfall at 281.5 mm during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority told PTI that the intensity of the rains came down in the morning.

#Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned on the cyclone-related rains. He instructed the collectors of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts to be on alert and open relief camps wherever there is a need. Reddy also directed the officials to ensure people would not venture out in those areas where heavy rains are expected.

#As a precautionary measure, the state government shifted 190 people to 28 relief camps in Tirupati district.

#SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were placed on alert due to possibility of flash floods in the minor rivers Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki, according to a government report.

#As many as 150 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

#Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to as many as 89 lakh subscribers spread across the six districts which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10, according to official information.

# "The cyclonic storm Mandous (meaning treasure box) weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December," the IMD Chennai said in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday.

#Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, citing initial estimates, said there was no major damage as expected. Over 9,000 persons have been lodged in 205 relief centres, he added.

#According to Chennai police, nearly 100 trees fell in different parts of the metro and 52 have been removed in coordination with its personnel. Power poles fell down in five locations and three had been cleared. Vehicular traffic, which has been suspended on the Kamarajar Salai off Marina beach, has been resumed, police said. Subways did not suffer waterlogging.