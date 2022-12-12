Cyclone Mandous Latest Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday and over Kerala and Mahe during December 11-13 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.

One person died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and over 1,000 people have been lodged in relief camps following heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone 'Mandous', in some southern districts of the state.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 12.

Here are the latest updates:

# A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around December 13. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar on December 14 and 15, says IMD.

# Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala and Mahe during December 11-13 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.

# Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada-Uppada Beach road was damaged due to strong waves during Mandous Cyclone in Kakinada district.

# A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains.

# 140 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts.