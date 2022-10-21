Cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirt Odisha: IMD

By PTI

Mini Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said that instructions have been issued to all the districts and coastal region authorities to deal with any eventuality. The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall when it crosses parallel to the state’s coast on Monday.

The IMD Thursday said that the possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha. The IMD in a statement said that a low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 24.

The low pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by October 23.

"Subsequently, it is likely to re-curve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to gradually move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

He, however, said the IMD has not so far made any forecast on the possible landfall, intensity and wind speed of the cyclone. The system will pass through Odisha coast at a distance and there was no possibility of making landfall in the state.

Odisha will, however, experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places from October 23, he said. Bracing for the situation, Odisha kept its disaster management apparatus ready for any eventuality including heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts and also in the border region of the neighbouring West Bengal.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore, she said adding their authorities have been asked to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation on Diwali and the next day in the wake of the heavy rainfall alert.

Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on October 23, H R Biswas, the director of the regional meteorological centre here said.

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to coast by October 21 as the sea will become rough.

Odisha, Bengal start mobilising resources as possible cyclone approaches

Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rainfall early next week under the impact of a possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

The West Bengal government has initiated the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in several districts, officials said.

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said that instructions have been issued to all the districts and coastal region authorities to deal with any eventuality. The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall when it crosses parallel to the state’s coast on Monday.

"We are prepared for any situation. Though the cyclone is likely to escape the coastal area of the state, Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall on October 24 and October 25," Mallick said.

He informed that personnel of the fire service department, the ODRAF and NDRF are on standby for any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has begun the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in Purba Medinipore, South 24 Parganas and Sundarbans to safe shelters in the wake of the cyclone forecast, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an emergency meeting at state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Friday to take stock of the preparedness. "Leaves of all district magistrates, SPs and emergency department workers have been cancelled as a part of the preparedness for the possible cyclone," he said.

Tarapauline, dry food and medicines have also been adequately stocked in these districts, the official said.

The Kolkata Police’s disaster management team has been asked to work in tandem with Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to address any emergency-like situation, he added. The Met Department said the cyclonic storm is likely to cause widespread light to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday.