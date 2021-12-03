Cyclone Jawad latest updates: IMD issues red alert; ‘very heavy’ rainfall likely in 3 states tomorrow

Cyclone Jawad latest updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad that is expected to hit the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a low pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around the morning of December 4, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Here are the latest updates from Cyclone Jawad:

IMD issues red alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning said, depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into deep depression and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. The cyclone is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the weather agency said on Thursday.

Depression intensified into a DD at 0530hrs IST of 3rd Dec2021,over the westcentral & adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N & Long. 86.4°E. To intensify into a CS during next 12hrs & likely to reach west-central BoB off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/85NemVSf1O — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

Cyclone alert on Dec 4, fishermen warned

With the IMD sounding an alert of a possible cyclone hitting the coastal area of Odisha on December 4, the Regional Meteorological Centre here Tuesday asked fishermen out in the sea to return by December 2 morning and the state government instructed the district collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality. In neighbouring West Bengal fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5. Keeping in view the IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the possible cyclone, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena has asked the district collectors to monitor the situation closely.

Govt prepares for evacuation as cyclone is likely to reach Odisha coast on Dec 4

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odishs coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation. The forecast said that the low pressure area in south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive preemptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

Cyclone threat: East Coast Railway cancels 95 trains for three days

The East Coast Railway on Thursday said it has cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast. As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region hav

Cyclone Jawad: Sonowal reviews preparedness with port authorities

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with port chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring the developing situation and has urged all to stay alert and prepared.

The ministry has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. States have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast, it added.

