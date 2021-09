A deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm that is expected to make landfall on Sunday, the state-run Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

By Sunday evening, the cyclone is expected to cross the southern coastal parts of Odisha and northern areas of Andhra Pradesh, with wind gusts of up to 95 kph (59 mph), the IMD said.

(To be updated with more details)