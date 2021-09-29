Cyclone Gulab may re-emerge as 'Shaheen' over Arabian Sea, warns IMD

While Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression, it may be reborn as Cyclone Shaheen after moving across Arabian Sea in two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast.

Cyclone Gulab , crossing the Bay of Bengal, hit India's eastern coast on Sunday, and Cyclone Shaheen is expected to hit the country's western coast by Thursday evening.

Cyclone Shaheen could gather steam and move towards Oman on October 1, predicted the weather agency.

“The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” said the IMD.

The forecast added that if Cyclone Shaheen emerges, it will bring isolated heavy rains over Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next three-four days on its way from east to west.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in isolated places over Gujarat is expected on September 29, predicted the IMD. Several parts of north and central Maharashtra including north Konkan and Marathwada region of the state will receive heavy to very heavy rain, according to the weather forecaster. Heavy rain over the Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand is also expected during the same period.

ii) 29 Sept.: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat state; very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Marathwada. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 28, 2021

Cyclone Shaheen has been named by Qatar, which is one of the member countries for the naming of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

On September 27, Cyclone Gulab made landfall in the Kalingapatnam area of Andhra Pradesh. In a tweet on Tuesday, the IMD said, "Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘GULAB’) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood."