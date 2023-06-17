Cyclone Biparjoy: Video of NDRF rescuing infant in empty cement bag in Gujarat’s Devbhoomi Dwarka goes viral

The incident was reported from a school in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. The NDRF team was evacuating a group of 127 people who had taken shelter at the school, after the water level started rising due to heavy rain.

Cyclone Biparjoy finally made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday evening and it left a trail of destruction due to heavy rain and strong wind with a speed up to 150 km per hour. T he tropical cyclone unleashed heavy damage to properties across the coastal region of the state leaving over 900 villages without power.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are spearheading efforts to minimise the damage to life and property in the impacted area. Many NDRF teams are working in a mission mode to evacuate citizens. Amid the evacuation operations, a heart-warming video of an NDRF personnel wading through knee-deep water to save infants and other elderly citizens has emerged on social media, and it’s going viral.

The video, shared by NDTV, even showed how one NDRF rescuer carried an infant wrapped in an empty cement bag to shield the baby from rain. The infant was then handed over to a family member waiting in an area where the water level was lower.

The incident was reported from a school in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. The NDRF team was evacuating a group of 127 people who had taken shelter at the school after the water level started rising due to heavy rain, NDTV reported.

In the video, a female cop can be seen cradling a four-day-old baby in her arms and taking the infant to a safer place while a police team relocated other people to a new shelter.

The 40-second video has been tweeted by Gujarat Minister Mulubhai Bera. While sharing the video, he wrote in Gujarati, “Bhanwad's administration is vigilant to ensure security through the service. The mother who gave birth four days ago in Barda Dungar was shifted to a safe place along with the child by the police system considering the situation of Cyclone Biparjoy.”

Cyclone Biparjoy has caused widespread damage in Gujarat’s Kutch- Saurashtra region after it made landfall on Friday. According to reports, two people died and 22 were injured as the cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in some parts of the state. Besides, dozens of villages were left without power supply and thousands of trees were uprooted due to the cyclone. Cyclone Biparjoy also caused significant damage in many parts of Rajasthan on June 16. As per the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is predicted in Rajasthan on June 17.