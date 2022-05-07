Cyclone Asani: Odisha on alert; IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm next week

A low-pressure area has developed over the south Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into the first cyclonic storm of the year by May 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The cyclonic storm is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by May 10, the Met department said.

As on Friday, the system in the form of a low-pressure area was over 1,000 km away from the Indian coastline.

It is likely that the weather system will move northwestwards and strengthen further into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening. It will “continue to move northwestwards and reach off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10,” a special weather bulletin by IMD said on Friday.

If the weather system develops into a cyclone, it will be called Asani. The name has been suggested by Sri Lankan weather authorities and it means 'wrath', or 'anger' in Sinhalese.

"We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," news agency PTI quoted IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra as saying.

As the model forecasts are changing frequently, it is difficult to say if the cyclone will make landfall, Hindustan Times quoted Ananda Kumar Das, in charge of the IMD's cyclone monitoring department, as saying.

"We will have more clarity on Sunday," he said.

The districts of Gangetic West Bengal may witness thunderstorms and heavy rainfall between Tuesday and Friday next week as a result of the cyclonic storm, the weather office said.

The Odisha government has kept disaster response and fire services teams on standby following the forecast.

The state has employed 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 20 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 175 teams of fire department personnel, Odisha special relief commissioner P.K. Jena said.

For emergency purposes, the NDRF authorities have been asked to reserve 10 more teams.

Fishermen have been asked not to engage in deep sea fishing activities over the next three days as sea conditions will be rough with gusting winds picking up a speed of 75 kmph.

In the past three years, the region has witnessed cyclones in summer. In 2021, the region witnessed Cyclone Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019.