People Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when a mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in the district amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area.

The people on the shore were seen dragging the chariot out of the water and bringing it to the shore, ANI reported

"It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," SI of Naupada (Srikakulam district), said.

But Santabommali district officials said that its origins may not be from foreign soil, but more local than that, Times of India reported. Tehsildar J Chalamayya told TOI that it may have been used as a prop for shooting a film along the east Indian coast, and may have washed up at Srikakulam due to the effect of Cyclone Asani.

Meanwhile, severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. It barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the state, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said.

The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday.

Due to the cyclone, IndiGo , AirAsia and Air India have cancelled flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry for May 11. IndiGo has offered alternate flights or a full refund to its customers.

Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Around 10 flights from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai Airport have also been cancelled so far, airport authorities in Chennai said.