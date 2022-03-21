Cyclone Asani Latest Updates: Heavy rains lash Andaman & Nicobar, to intensify into deep depression by evening

Cyclone Asani is projected to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. He clarified that the cyclone will not make a landfall in Andaman Islands. The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday. As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast, Mohapatra said. It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics. However, it is likely to have a continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin, he said. According to a special bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 17.30 hours (5.30pm) IST on Sunday over north Andaman Sea.

Here are the latest updates from Cyclone Asani:

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds pounded Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday under the influence of a depression over the north Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The depression over the north Andaman Sea intensified into a deep depression, moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 km per hour, it said.

# Inter-island shipping services and those with Chennai and Visakhapatnam have been stopped and fishermen warned not to venture into the sea as the year's first cyclonic storm neared the archipelago

# Around 150 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and six relief camps opened in various parts of the islands, the officials said. "I urge people not to panic as the administration is taking all measures to ensure their safety. A total of 68 NDRF personnel have been deployed in Port Blair, and 25 each in Diglipur, Rangat and Hutbay areas," Disaster Management Secretary Pankaj Kumar said.