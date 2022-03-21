Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands on alert; extremely heavy rainfall, storm expected

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani, which is set to form over the Andaman Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the first cyclone this year is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

The depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lies about 110 km from capital Port Blair, the IMD said in the tweet.

"To intensify further into a cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs. To move nearly northwards along and off Andaman towards Myanmar coast in next 48 hrs,” the weather agency said about Cyclone Asani on Monday.

The IMD has not mentioned where the cyclone would make landfall.

Once the cyclone moves away from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it will move over the east-central Bay of Bengal along and off the Myanmar coast. It will then gradually lose its intensity and become squally winds with speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same region from Tuesday evening, a senior IMD scientist told Hindustan Times.

“When moving along and off Andaman and Nicobar it is likely to bring extremely heavy rains and strong winds to the region," the scientist said.

Rescue teams have been put on alert by the administration and people living in coastal areas have been evacuated to safety, PTI reported quoting officials.

The Indian Coast Guard has issued warnings to fishermen and asked them not to venture into the sea. Inter-island shipping services have been stopped till March 22, while MV Campbell ship from Visakhapatnam and Chennai-bound MV Sindhu have been cancelled.

The administration has asked schools and colleges to remain closed.

Two days ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs said a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been deployed in Port Blair and additional teams were ready, ANI reported. The central ministries were prepared to provide assistance to the Andaman and Nicobar administration if required, the ministry said.

About 68 NDRF personnel have been deployed in Port Blair, while there are 25 each in Rangat, Diglipur and Hutbay areas, disaster management secretary Pankaj Kumar told PTI, urging people not to panic.

According to officials, six relief camps have been set up in various parts of the islands.