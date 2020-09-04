  • SENSEX
CyberPeace Foundation partners with WhatsApp to create awareness on cyber safety among students

Updated : September 04, 2020 05:01 PM IST

This association aims to reach about 15,000 students in five Indian states, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra by the end of this year as the first phase of a pan-India program.
CyberPeace Foundation will train teachers, parents and students using a co-created curriculum to arm them with tips and tricks to increase online safety for children.
