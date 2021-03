Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor on Friday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to grant permission for small symbolic 'Holika Dahan' rituals, amid a ban on public gatherings during upcoming festivals like Holi in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease, the health department had said.