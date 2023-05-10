English
Custodial death case: SC dismisses Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking to submit additional evidence

Custodial death case: SC dismisses Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking to submit additional evidence

Custodial death case: SC dismisses Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking to submit additional evidence
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 9:46:27 PM IST (Published)

Bhatt had filed an appeal in the high court challenging his conviction in the case of the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by sacked former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to submit additional evidence to support his appeal his appeal against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case in the Gujarat High Court. The court also rejected Bhatt's plea seeking the recusal of Justice M R Shah from hearing the matter.

Bhatt's lawyer had argued on Tuesday that there was a reasonable apprehension of bias, as Justice Shah had previously made critical comments about Bhatt while hearing a plea linked to the same FIR. However, both the counsel for the Gujarat government and the complainant opposed Bhatt's plea, calling it "forum shopping" and questioning why he had not raised the issue earlier.
An apex court bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. It asked the high court to dispose of the appeal filed by Bhatt in accordance with the law after re-appreciation of the evidence considered by the trial court.
