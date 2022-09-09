Curlies restaurant in Goa being torn down for violating norms — How is Sonali Phogat linked

By CNBCTV18.com

Curlies, a famous restaurant located on Goa’s Anjuna beach that has recently been linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, is being demolished by the Goa government.

The government on Friday began demolishing the restaurant for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said, adding it was built in a 'no development zone'.

Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death , and the restaurant's owner Edwin Nunes is among five persons arrested in her death case . He was later granted bail. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said if there is a need to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation, they will ask for the agency.

The district administration's demolition squad and the Anjuna police reached the Anjuna beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant.

As per a PTI report, action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.

On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday. Deputy collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas S T Desai had issued the notice.

According to police, Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show ’Bigg Boss’, was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on August 23. She eventually died of a heart attack.

