A curfew was imposed in the Bhaderwah town of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir and internet services were also suspended in the area after tensions escalated over some social media posts. The Army was also called in to conduct a flag march in the area.

"Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension," an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Several reports claimed that restrictions were imposed in Kishtwar as well. A curfew was imposed and mobile internet services were shutdown there as a precautionary measure.

Tensions flared up after inflammatory speeches were alleged delivered from a mosque in Jammu's Bhaderwah . PTI quoted officials as saying that speeches were allegedly made when a protest was being held against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A purported video of the incident went viral on Thursday, triggering an uproar.

Two FIRs have been registered over the matter, news agency ANI said. "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared," Police Media Centre Jammu said.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," PTI quoted an official as saying.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)