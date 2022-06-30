CUET UG exams to be held from July 15: Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This exam is an entry gateway for admission to top colleges across the country and it will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and then on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

Over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate courses are up for grabs through the first edition of the CUET exams. The exam will be held in a computer-based test mode. The NTA has also clarified that there will be no CUET papers on July 17 due to the NEET-UG exam scheduled on the same day. The same goes for the dates between July 21 to August 3 due to the JEE (Main) exam.

The CUET exam will be conducted in 554 cities in India and 13 centres abroad. Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET.

An aspirant is allowed to appear in up to nine CUET papers, Thus, with 54,000 subject combinations, the CUET-UG will be the longest entrance exam.

The exam will have two parts. Part A will comprise of 25 multiple choice questions from English, numerical aptitude/data interpretation, analytical skills, reasoning and general awareness. Part B will have 75 questions on subject-specific topics.

The exam duration will be of two hours and each question will carry four marks for the correct answers. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

Candidates have the option to choose from the 13 mediums offered and select any combination of 33 language subjects and 27 unique subjects.

Earlier in March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that CUET-UG scores will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. The central universities were allowed to fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

In the first CUET UG, Delhi University has received the highest number of applications of over 6 lakh, BHU has received around 3.94 lakh applications and Allahabad University has received 2.31 lakh applications.

