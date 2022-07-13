The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CUET 2022 phase 1 examination. The NTA had earlier released the city intimation slip for registered candidates. The slip contained information about the name of the city in which the candidate will have to take the CUET-UG along with the date (or dates) of the exam.

The CUET UG 2022 phase 1 exam will be conducted from July 15 to August 20. The phase 2 of the CUET UG exam 2022 will begin from August 4 for which the admit cards will be released on July 31, 2022, as per careers360.

Here's how to download your CUET Admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA’s CUET UG 2022 at Go to the official website of NTA’s CUET UG 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Find the ‘Sign in’ option on the top right corner of the home page.

Step 3: Enter your application number and DOB in the specified field

Step 4: Verify the credentials and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase 1 exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same in an A4 size paper.

If a candidate is unable to download the admit card from the website, please approach the NTA helpline number - 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm.

How to correct a mistake in the admit card?

In case, there is any discrepancy in the details of the candidate, his/her photograph and signature shown the e-admit card, they should inform the NTA helpline notifying the correction immediately.

Things carry on the day of the exam

Printed copy of the admit card on A4 size paper.

One passport size photograph (same as on the online application form) for pasting on the attendance sheet.

An authorised photo ID like, PAN card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, etc.

The CUET UG 2022 examination will be held over 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside of India.

As per the details shared by the NTA, a total of 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 Exam. About 8,10,000 candidates will be appearing for the test in the phase 1 of the examinations while the rest 6,80,000 candidates will appear in the phase 2 of the CUET exam.

The applications received for CUET UG 2022 exam cover over 54,555 unique subject combinations which are offered at over 90 universities across the country.