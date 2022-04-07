CUET 2022 registration begins; here's how to do it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

The application process will be on till April 30. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode, the NTA had said. The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test).

A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, according to the guidelines. One of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of the domain specific subjects. Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects, while Section III constitutes the general test.

Section IA, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Section IB is optional, and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

Here's how to register for CUET 2022:

Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

With PTI inputs