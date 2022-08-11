Students who fell victim to CUET glitches recount chaos — fear losing dream college

Mini
Repeated technical glitches and mismanagement in conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) have left students concerned about not performing well in the exams due to added anxiety. Meanwhile, NTA has been assuring students to be patient as they will ensure that the tests run smoothly moving forward.
18-year-old Deepika Pandey travelled from Delhi to Gurugram on August 4 as she didn't get the centre near her house she opted for.
#CUETUG2022 nightmare continues, #CUET Exam cancelled in Noida for 2nd Consecutive Day pic.twitter.com/EaHJX7kNKr— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 5, 2022
My exam is scheduled tommorow....the distance of the given city is too much for me and i don't have enough resources to travel that much...so i kindly request you to schedule my exam after 10 August in my preferred city ASAP🙏😓Application no.223511185846plz help @DG_NTA #CUET pic.twitter.com/QHKZFAgCP5— Madhurjya borah (@Madhurj05290362) August 3, 2022
For CUET-UG held on 8th August, the test was conducted in 275 Centres across the country involving 64472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 8, 2022