Crypto Bill doesn't figure in the 24 bills to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session

The Narendra Modi government will push two dozen Bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament that starts July 18, according to the legislative agenda released by the Centre. The session will continue till August 12.

While several important Bills are to be tabled, there has been no mention of the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill. The Cryptocurrency Bill, which was to be tabled in the Parliament in 2021, will allow “for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

Reports suggested that the government, through the bill, will create a framework for the creation of India's official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Among other bills, the government will introduce The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022. According to the Bill summary, its objective is to keep procedures simple for small and medium publishers. Digital media will also be regulated under this new legislation. As per the provisions of the bill, digital media outlets will also have to register with the press registrar general, the way newspapers and periodicals do.

During its run, the session will have 18 sittings. Interestingly, this is most likely to be the last session in the existing Parliament building as the construction of the new building is expected to be completed in October.

The first day of the Monsoon Session has been reserved for the Presidential election in which NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will take on the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Counting of votes will be conducted on July 21 and the new President will be administered the oath of office on July 25. Later, on August 6, an election will be held to elect the new Vice President of India. Subsequently, on August 11, the new Vice President will assume office.

According to the government's release, these 24 bills will be tabled during the Monsoon session.

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022;

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 -- to convert the National Rail Transportation Institute into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 -- to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

