Cruise drugs case: NCB team visits Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat'."

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday in connection with the investigation into a cruise drugs party case, sources said. The actor's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs.
The NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat'."
Another team of the NCB also visited actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Bandra, reports said. Pandey has been asked to appear before the NCB on Thursday to record her statement, the sources said.
Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest. A special court on Wednesday rejected Aryan's bail plea.
Aryan had moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC will hear the bail plea on October 26.
With inputs from PTI
