CRPF Foundation Day: Date, History and Significance

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrates its foundation day on July 27. An integral part of India's internal security and one of the oldest Central Armed Police Force, CRPF was originally constituted as the Crown Representative Police in 1939.

It was constituted following the political unrest and the agitations in the then princely States of India in the backdrop of the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936.

History

After independence, CRPF got its present name by an act of Parliament on December 28, 1949. The Act constituted CRPF as an armed force of the Union. The CRPF Rules as envisaged in CRPF Act were framed in 1955 and published in the Gazette of India dated March 25, 1955.

The force played a key role in the amalgamation of the princely states into the Indian Union by helping in disciplining the rebellious princely States of Junagarh and the small principality of Kathiawar in Gujarat which had declined to join the Indian Union.

In the early years of the independence, CRPF was also given the task to check infiltration and trans-border crimes on the Western front border in Gujarat's Kutch and Rajasthan. They were also deployed on the Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir following attacks launched by the infiltrators.

During the 1962 War with China, CRPF assisted the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. The force was also involved in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and played a key role in efforts to establish peace in the North-eastern part of India.

It should be noted that the CRPF guarded the India-Pakistan Border until 1965, following which the Border Security Force was created exclusively for that purpose.

The CRPF continues to step in whenever natural disasters or some unforeseen accidents happen.

Most recently the Mountain Rescue Team of CRPF Srinagar ensured to make Amarnath Yatris reach safer locations after a cloudburst led to deadly flash floods in the area.