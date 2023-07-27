CRPF Foundation Day 2023: History, significance and journey of India's largest police force

Originally constituted as the Crown Representative Police in 1939, CRPF was the internal combat force in India. The force was renamed as CRPF by an Act of Parliament passed on December 28, 1949.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Foundation Day is celebrated on July 27 every year to commemorate the formation of the central force on this day in 1039. CRPF is an integral part of India’s internal security and one of the oldest Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

History

According to the official website, CRPF was built as a follow-up to political unrest and agitation in the then princely States of India in the background of the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936. CRPF as an armed force of the Union was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1949.

The force played an important role in the merger of the princely states into the Indian Union. The force aided in indoctrinating the defiant princely states of Junagarh and the small principality of Kathiawar in Gujarat, which had refused to join the Indian Union.

Significance

In the early years of independence, the CRPF was given the job to check infiltration and trans-border crime on the Western border in Gujarat and Rajasthan after Pakistani infiltrators launched an attack.

The Indian Army was assisted by the CRPF during the 1962 war with China in Arunachal Pradesh . The force played a key role in establishing peace in the northeastern part of the country. The force also assisted the army in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

CRPF battalions were deployed in strength when peace was disturbed by militant groups in Tripura and Manipur during the late seventies

Until 1965, the CRPF guarded the India-Pakistan border. Post this Border Security Force was created.

The CRPF plays a major role during disasters in the country or when any unforeseen accidents happen.