Cross posting of Indian Army officers to IAF and Navy to begin soon: Report

The cross-deployment will be done in a bid to push for ‘theaterisation’ of the armed forces. Army officers who are part of the cross-staffing are at the executive level in the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel, the report added, quoting top officials.

A large batch of 40 Indian Army officers will be posted to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy in a major step towards integration of the military and creation of theatre commands (Joint commands of army, air force and navy), according to an Indian Express report.

This is a major step in creating cross-functional teams which will be a primary requirement for achieving theaterisation, the defence officials said.

The transition will be possible as several Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, weapon systems, telecommunication equipment, radars, vehicles, and other systems, are common across the three branches of the armed forces.

Thus, the cross-stationed staff would likely be transferred to missile units, for handling UAVs and for logistics, material and supply management, repair, and recovery, among other units in the two other services. The officers will be fulfilling similar roles to their current and during their non-native postings.

In the cross-deployment, a corresponding number of officers from the IAF and the Navy are also likely to be posted to the Indian Army for executing similar tasks.

Cross-functional deployments are considered a prerequisite for achieving the creation of theatre commands in the armed forces. The goal of the exercise is to familiarise the officers with the ethos and the functioning of the other two forces from an early stage in their careers to help them carry out operations in an integrated manner when required.

The report mentioned that only a few such postings had taken place in the past, citing examples of certain Army officers getting posted to select roles in naval operations or in flying roles in the IAF.