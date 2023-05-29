English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsCross posting of Indian Army officers to IAF and Navy to begin soon: Report

    Cross posting of Indian Army officers to IAF and Navy to begin soon: Report

    Cross posting of Indian Army officers to IAF and Navy to begin soon: Report
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 29, 2023 6:56:30 PM IST (Published)

    The cross-deployment will be done in a bid to push for ‘theaterisation’ of the armed forces. Army officers who are part of the cross-staffing are at the executive level in the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel, the report added, quoting top officials.

    A large batch of 40 Indian Army officers will be posted to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy in a major step towards integration of the military and creation of theatre commands (Joint commands of army, air force and navy), according to an Indian Express report.

    Army officers who are part of the cross-staffing are at the executive level in the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel, the report added, quoting top officials.
    This is a major step in creating cross-functional teams which will be a primary requirement for achieving theaterisation, the defence officials said.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X