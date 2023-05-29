Cross posting of Indian Army officers to IAF and Navy to begin soon: Report

The cross-deployment will be done in a bid to push for ‘theaterisation’ of the armed forces. Army officers who are part of the cross-staffing are at the executive level in the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel, the report added, quoting top officials.

A large batch of 40 Indian Army officers will be posted to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy in a major step towards integration of the military and creation of theatre commands (Joint commands of army, air force and navy), according to an Indian Express report.

This is a major step in creating cross-functional teams which will be a primary requirement for achieving theaterisation, the defence officials said.