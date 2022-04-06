Criminal cases against 22 IPS officers, one declared fugitive: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

As many as 22 IPS officers have faced criminal cases in last five years while another Indian Police Service officer has been declared fugitive, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha.

Rai said criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections during the last five years -- from 2017 to March 30, 2022.

"As per information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive in UP," he said in a written reply.