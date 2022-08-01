Creative Newtech’s focus and smart product selection yielding dividends

By CNBCTV18.COM

Lexar, the global flash memory solutions, has recently said that Creative Newtech will be its national exclusive distributor.

Creative Newtech’ formidable portfolio has Honeywell, Samsung, Cooler Master, Hyperice, Fujifilm-Instax, Insta360, Transcend, ViewSonic, Zeiss, BPL, Colorful, Edelkrone, InVue, MSi, Olympus, PNY, Printronix, Rapoo, Thermaltake, iBall, AOC, Hama, Disney Marvel Reconnect, EPSON, Philips, BaByliss, etc.

“It’s understandable that every global brand wants to be successful in India and it is imperative for most of them to be here successfully to not just add to their revenues but also to innovate and gain invaluable consumer insights considering the complexity of the market. They need a reliable and effective partner on the ground who understands the Indian market contours extensively and also get their India leadership/team right. Often this is overlooked leading to fairly significant issues quite quickly. Another area of challenge is logistical challenges and taxation including the GST and other statutory compliances which can prove to be overwhelming. That is why we hit upon the business model of holding the hands of these brands in the Indian market end to end which has really worked for us,” said Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech Ltd.

Creative Newtech specialises in the distribution of cutting-edge products in the IT, imaging, lifestyle, and retail security industries and has a pan-Indian network of partners and distribution channels.