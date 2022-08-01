    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Creative Newtech’s focus and smart product selection yielding dividends

    Creative Newtech’s focus and smart product selection yielding dividends

    Creative Newtech’s focus and smart product selection yielding dividends
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Lexar, the global flash memory solutions, has recently said that Creative Newtech will be its national exclusive distributor.
    Creative Newtech’ formidable portfolio has Honeywell, Samsung, Cooler Master, Hyperice, Fujifilm-Instax, Insta360, Transcend, ViewSonic, Zeiss, BPL, Colorful, Edelkrone, InVue, MSi, Olympus, PNY, Printronix, Rapoo, Thermaltake, iBall, AOC, Hama, Disney Marvel Reconnect, EPSON, Philips, BaByliss, etc.
    “It’s understandable that every global brand wants to be successful in India and it is imperative for most of them to be here successfully to not just add to their revenues but also to innovate and gain invaluable consumer insights considering the complexity of the market. They need a reliable and effective partner on the ground who understands the Indian market contours extensively and also get their India leadership/team right. Often this is overlooked leading to fairly significant issues quite quickly. Another area of challenge is logistical challenges and taxation including the GST and other statutory compliances which can prove to be overwhelming. That is why we hit upon the business model of holding the hands of these brands in the Indian market end to end which has really worked for us,” said Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech Ltd.
    Creative Newtech specialises in the distribution of cutting-edge products in the IT, imaging, lifestyle, and retail security industries and has a pan-Indian network of partners and distribution channels.
    First Published:  IST

    Previous Article

    Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons sets first India shop in Delhi-NCR

    Next Article

    Supreme Court postpones demolition of Supertech Towers in Noida to August 28

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng