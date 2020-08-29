India CPSEs can may boost India's GDP by 2-3%, says PESB chief Rajiv Kumar Updated : August 29, 2020 02:56 PM IST Rajiv Kumar also exhorted public sector firms to "rise to the occasion" and play their part in building an 'Aatamanirbhar Bharat'. The PESB chairman has suggested numerous measures including creating wider talent pool, allowing lateral entry for candidates and offering level-playing field. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply