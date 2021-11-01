Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu reopen schools after 19 months; guidelines here

Schools have reopened in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala after remaining closed for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While several schools reopened in Delhi for all classes, many chose to defer the reopening to post-festive week.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said that schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50 percent attendance in a class at any point in time and no student is forced to attend physical classes. Students have the option to continue with online classes.
Schools were reopened for higher classes in the national capital in September.
Guidelines for reopening schools:
Kerala
The southern states reopened schools in a staggered manner for classes 1 to 7, 10 and 12. The decision was taken as 95 percent of the eligible population is being vaccinated with at least the first dose and a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said guidelines prepared by the Health and Education departments need to be strictly followed by the schools.
Tamil Nadu
Regular classes for standards 1 to 8 will resume from November 1 in Tamil Nadu. Physical schools for classes 9 to 12 began earlier
