COVID woes: 'Inequality virus' hampered education of low-income household children the most, says report

While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives and livelihoods has been widely discussed and well understood, its toll on education has not been widely reported.

According to Oxfam's recently-released Inequality report, similar to the impact the pandemic has had on health and wealth, the pandemic has had an uneven impact on education as well.

"The impact access to education has been uneven, hitting India's women, poor, and marginalized groups the most," the report highlighted.

The inequality virus, as the report calls it, has disproportionately impacted some 32 crores of India's school-going children. More than 80 percent of these students come from rural areas, and some 70 percent attend government schools.

The most vulnerable were struggling as is, it said, and school closure is leading to millions of students being pulled out never to return.

The digital divide has further worsened the debilitating effect of the outbreak on education. Less than 15 percent of rural households have access to the internet, and even less — some 4 percent of households — empower their children with a computer for online education.

The survey reported that close to 40 percent of government school teachers fear that prolonged school closures might increase the dropout rate. "The likelihood of dropout increases with decreasing wealth quintile," the report added.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, shared the same worries. Speaking about the psycho-social toll of school closures on students, she highlighted the need for a recovery package to get education back on track for the COVID-19 generation. She said, to avoid mass dropouts, "full school closures must be a last resort, and reopening them safely a priority."

The report suggested addressing new and old educational inequalities to win against the virus. It sought to increase or maintain public education expenditure in line with India's commitments as a part of the 2020 Global Education Meeting declaration.