COVID surge: Mumbai's mortality rate lowest in the world, says BMC Commissioner

The mortality rate in Mumbai is the lowest in the world, said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal in interaction with CNBC-TV18.

"The second wave in Mumbai started on February 10 and we are almost 76 days into it. In the last 76 days, we got 3.09 lakh new positive cases but I am very happy to state that out of these 3.09 lakh new cases, the number of deaths are only 1,319. That means our mortality rate has been 0.4 percent in this large sample of 3.09 lakh people who became positive and whom we treated. BMC has a great satisfaction that we could save a lot of lives," he said.

On medical oxygen, he said that the government of India has allocated 175 metric tonnes of oxygen supplies from Jamnagar, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) which is very close to Mumbai – just 16 hours overnight for a tanker.

"This allocation has eased our problem and now I don’t see any problem at all in Mumbai as far as oxygen is concerned. I can assure you and all my citizens right now. The supply is adequate. We have a requirement of 235 metric tonne and the state government is kind enough to allocate us 240 metric tonne per day," Chahal added.

On Remdesivir doses, he said that there is no shortage in the 40 BMC hospitals and state government hospitals.

"We have received 45,000 Remdesivirs till now after I issued the work orders on April 5 and our consumption is 3,200 per day. The Mylan company is maintaining that supply uninterruptedly and because of that, not a single patient of mine is suffering from lack of Remdesivir," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month, the civic body said. This took the city's COVID-19 tally to 6,27,651.

On the other hand, India has set the record of registering the highest-ever single-day rise in the COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. India has reported 3,52,991 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,73,13,163, as per Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases is 28,13,658. The death toll is at 1,95,123 with 2812 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.