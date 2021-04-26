  • SENSEX
COVID surge: Mumbai's mortality rate lowest in the world, says BMC Commissioner

Updated : April 26, 2021 12:53:56 IST

The mortality rate in Mumbai is the lowest in the world, said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal in interaction with CNBC-TV18.
Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month, the civic body said.
Published : April 26, 2021 12:12 PM IST

