COVID surge: Mumbai's mortality rate lowest in the world, says BMC Commissioner Updated : April 26, 2021 12:53:56 IST The mortality rate in Mumbai is the lowest in the world, said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal in interaction with CNBC-TV18. Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month, the civic body said. Published : April 26, 2021 12:12 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply