COVID resilience ranking: India's now among best places to be in as Omicron meets winter

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
India’s economic reopening, lifting of restrictions, high levels of immunity, and steady progress in vaccination have made it a resilient candidate against COVID-19 ahead of winter, as per Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.

COVID resilience ranking: India's now among best places to be in as Omicron meets winter
The emergence of the Omicron variant in the backdrop of a wintry Northern Hemisphere has everyone worried about a new wave of COVID-19 cases. Some nations have already put in place lockdown restrictions, while many others are renewing international travel curbs in an effort to keep Omicron at bay.
At the same time, India’s recovery from the COVID-19 is on a fast track. The country is now ranked 26 out of 53 -- up 19 spots -- in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, that measures the COVID-19 situation in 53 of the world’s advanced economies.
India recently announced that it will be opening up international travel for vaccinated individuals, and local restrictions are also being lifted gradually. The daily caseload has also dropped to 7,000 new cases a day. The case numbers had hit a record high of over 400,000 in May.
The country’s resilience score has improved on the back of the deadly second wave of COVID-19, which affected so many that some surveys reported a seropositivity rate of 97 percent. The country’s decision to increase its flight capacity also contributed to its higher score in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking.
Though India has given over 1.24 billion doses of vaccines, only 32.5 percent of the 1.38 billion people in the country have been vaccinated. Children and teenagers under the age of 18, who make up nearly a third of its population, are not even eligible to receive the vaccines as of now.
The survey puts India ahead of countries like China, Germany, Brazil, New Zealand, Singapore and others, where restrictions have continued from the time the pandemic first emerged or were re-imposed in response to the Omicron variant.
The economic after-effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, especially ahead of the important festive season, and the imposition of travel and movement restrictions, have driven down the score of many European nations ahead of the winter.
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
