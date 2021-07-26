COVID Fight Podcast: Biological E's Corbevax vaccine could rollout in 2 months; 16 cases reported at Tokyo Games

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E Limited (BE) told CNBC-TV18 on July 26 that phase III trial of its vaccine Corbevax is underway and it would apply for emergency use authorisation in August 2021.

The company said it that initially it will supply a minimum of 300 million doses of vaccine to the Central government after obtaining an Emergency Use Licence (EUL), which it hopes to secure by September.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She also talks about COVID-19 infections at the Tokyo Olympics, which have risen to 148 as organisers said 16 new cases were reported on July 26.

