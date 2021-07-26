Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • COVID Fight Podcast: Biological E's Corbevax vaccine could rollout in 2 months; 16 cases reported at Tokyo Games

    COVID Fight Podcast: Biological E's Corbevax vaccine could rollout in 2 months; 16 cases reported at Tokyo Games

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

    COVID Fight Podcast: Biological E's Corbevax vaccine could rollout in 2 months; 16 cases reported at Tokyo Games
    Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E Limited (BE) told CNBC-TV18 on July 26 that phase III trial of its vaccine Corbevax is underway and it would apply for emergency use authorisation in August 2021.
    The company said it that initially it will supply a minimum of 300 million doses of vaccine to the Central government after obtaining an Emergency Use Licence (EUL), which it hopes to secure by September.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.
    She also talks about COVID-19 infections at the Tokyo Olympics, which have risen to 148 as organisers said 16 new cases were reported on July 26.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Delhi Metro trains operate with 100% seating capacity; standing not allowed in coaches

    Next Article

    COVID 2nd wave may have more lasting damage on economy, exports to drive recovery: Moody's Analytics

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,076.65 26.20 2.49
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.05 323.85 2.45
    Hindalco400.05 8.30 2.12
    Divis Labs4,921.15 96.40 2.00
    UltraTechCement7,616.70 126.40 1.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.35 324.75 2.46
    UltraTechCement7,605.05 116.10 1.55
    Sun Pharma703.55 9.55 1.38
    Titan Company1,722.55 21.90 1.29
    Tata Steel1,298.10 16.20 1.26
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,076.65 26.20 2.49
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.05 323.85 2.45
    Hindalco400.05 8.30 2.12
    Divis Labs4,921.15 96.40 2.00
    UltraTechCement7,616.70 126.40 1.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.35 324.75 2.46
    UltraTechCement7,605.05 116.10 1.55
    Sun Pharma703.55 9.55 1.38
    Titan Company1,722.55 21.90 1.29
    Tata Steel1,298.10 16.20 1.26

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41750.01750.02
    Euro-Rupee87.75500.14900.17
    Pound-Rupee102.62300.31100.30
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67440.00140.21
    View More