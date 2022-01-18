COVID effect: Only 5,000-8,000 people to be allowed to attend Republic Day parade this year

The number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 percent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Tuesday. Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade.

Moreover, the decision on whether chief guests will come or not for this year's parade is yet to be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, the officials mentioned. There was no chief guest at the parade last year.

Officials said the aim is to keep the people away and maintain social distancing at all times so that the parade should not become a super spreader event. Therefore, the numbers have been significantly curtailed, they added.

While the exact number is yet to be decided, it would be anywhere between 5,000-8,000 people this year, they mentioned. People would be encouraged to watch the parade on TV and livestreaming, they stated.

The decision regarding chief guests is being handled by the Ministry of External Affairs and we will wait for their decision in this regard, the officials said.

The Delhi Police has also prohibited the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations. The order shall come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15.

The order has been issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in the wake of reports of the possibility of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations, it said.