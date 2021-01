Technical glitches and vaccine hesitancy have kept the COVID-19 vaccination numbers low in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that problems being encountered with Co-WIN is one of the main reasons for slow vaccination numbers in the state.

Only 24 out of 40 vaccination units were operating in Mumbai owing to CoWin glitches. In fact, the city has reduced the per day vaccination target to just 2400.

On Wednesday, only 52 percent healthcare workers turned up for vaccination in Mumbai, officials said. On Tuesday, the civic body managed to administer vaccines to only 50 percent of the targeted number.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced the suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive till Monday owing to problems in the software application.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to 19,97,992, while 59 more deaths pushed the toll to 50,582, the state health department said.