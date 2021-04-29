COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to impose full lockdown from tomorrow

Updated : April 29, 2021 02:32:57 IST

The development comes after the state recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to the pandemic.

The rising toll had prompted CM Yogi Adityanath to state that retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.