The country's maximum cases by far are in the state of Maharashtra and the latest official release shows that 3,254 new COVID-19 cases were added there in the last 24 hours. The state's total now stands at 94,041 and of these 46,074 cases are active.

The eye of the storm, Mumbai, alone has added 1,567 cases and the total has now climbed to 52,667. There are 27,109 active cases in the city, with 97 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 149 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state. The total death toll has now risen to 3,438.

A glimmer of hope is that around 44,517 people have recovered so far, while 1,879 were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is at 47.34 percent.

Out of 5,93,784 laboratory samples, 94,041 have tested positive (15.83 percent).

Meanwhile, the pandemic has claimed the life of one more police personnel in Mumbai on Wednesday, which took the death toll due to the infection in the state police department to 35, officials said.