The treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients issued by the union health ministry last month recommended the use of drugs like Ivermectin and Remdesivir. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned against the use of these medicines in treating COVID-19 patients.

"Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 except within clinical trials," tweeted Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, recently.

Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Ivermectin Explained

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication originally meant to treat Ebola. Tocilizumab or Atlizumab is an immunosuppressive drug used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis while Ivermectin is used to treat parasite infestations such as head lice, scabies, and river blindness.

Doctors have gone to the extent of prescribing Remdesivir only for patients who are severely ill and are advised to administer between Day 1 to Day 7 as it has been proven ineffective after Day 7.

Dr Randeep Guleria of AIIMS has repeatedly talked about the adverse impact of Remdesivir without medical guidance as it can be quite harmful.

AIIMS' Revised Guidelines

The revised guidelines issued by AIIMS on the use of Remdesivir and Ivermectin recommend that Remdesivir may be considered under special circumstances if the patient is in the moderate to severe category requiring oxygen support.

The injection should be administered within 10 days of the positive test result. This is not meant for home use or for someone who is not on oxygen support. The recommended dosage is 200 mg IV on Day 1 and 100 mg IV for the next four days. The guidelines did not specify any drug for patients with the moderate illness.