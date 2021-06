The Central government has issued guidelines for those travelling outside India for education, employment and to participate in the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has listed procedure for the administration of the second dose of the Covishield vaccine for people travelling abroad for genuine reasons.

The gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine has been increased to 84 days while for the Covaxin it is four-six weeks.

"With a view to providing full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the following procedure shall be followed for the administration of a second dose of the Covishield vaccine for such beneficiaries," the Union Health Ministry statement read.

The SOPs (Standard operating procedure) are as follows:-

- The travellers will be allowed to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine before completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of their first dose. However, the second dose will only be given 28 days after taking the first dose. The Health Ministry said CoWin will soon provide the facility of administering the second dose in such cases.

- The CoWIN certificates of vaccinated travellers will have to be linked with their passports till August 31 this year. "It is advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the certificate," said the ministry.

However, if the passport was not used as an ID proof at the time of administering the first dose, the details of the photo ID Card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. "Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary," the ministry said.

- People travelling abroad for education, work will have to present documents related to admission offers or associated formal communications. The Centre has asked states/UTs to check the genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to admission offers, or associated formal communications for education; whether a person is already studying at a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing education; interview calls for a job or the offer letter for taking up employment and nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All technical protocols as prescribed in the Guidelines of the Ministry regarding COVID vaccination centres and AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) management etc. shall have to be followed.