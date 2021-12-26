COVID-19 surge: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28; Assam issues new directives

The Karnataka government has decided to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said. Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said. The Minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

Assam lifts night curfew on Dec 31

Meanwhile, the Assam government has issued new COVID-19 directives for New Year celebration, lifting night curfew on December 31. It urged all people to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour, including wearing of face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.

The revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am of December 26 till further orders, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. He said as per the new SOP, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.

Mahanta further said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places. All work places, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.

For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gathering up to 50 percent of seating capacity would be allowed. Iconic religious places can allow 60 fully vaccinated people per hour, with the number of devotees or visitors restricted to 40 per hour for other religious places.

Cinema halls will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity. The minister further said district magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that the people strictly abide by the directives and they will also deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping vigil.