Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse recently and is a huge cause for worry too. There has been a spike in coronavirus cases lately in the country with the ministry asking the states to increase the number of tests.

"There is a need to exponentially increase tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases. Delhi, taken as one district, among the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts. Eight such districts are from Maharashtra," the ministry said. Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 percent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The government has asked the states witnessing a surge in the cases to ramp up testing with a focus on RT-PCR, isolate promptly, trace contacts, boost healthcare resources. The 10 districts that have the most number of active cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases, it said. India's total active cases have reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.