COVID-19: Several countries ban or restrict travel to India; find out why Updated : April 20, 2021 03:54 PM IST India has air bubble arrangements with 26 countries including the US, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Qatar, the UAE. The second wave of COVID has enveloped India and it has recorded over 250,000 cases for three days in succession. Published : April 20, 2021 03:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply