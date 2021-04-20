COVID-19: Several countries ban or restrict travel to India; find out why

Amid a massive surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, the United Kingdom on Monday added the country to a “red list”, which has names of the nations from where travel to the UK is banned. The decision comes over the fears of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, the country's health secretary said.

The ban comes into effect from 4 am (British Summer Time) Friday, April 23, and people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will not be allowed to enter the country. The UK is the latest country under the prevailing circumstances of COVID-19 infections to shut doors for travellers from India.

This ban came a day after Hong Kong suspended flights from India, along with the Philippines and Pakistan, for 14 days following dozens of passengers on a Vistara flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension has already come into effect and all passenger flights from these three countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong for 14 days, according to a government release.

On April 11, New Zealand had suspended the entry of travellers, including its own citizens, from India and the ban will remain in effect until at least April 28. The country took the decision after 17 of the 23 new cases it recorded at its border on April 8 were from India.

India has air bubble arrangements with 26 countries including the US, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Meanwhile, the United States has also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to India, adding even the fully vaccinated travellers may risk getting and spreading the new COVID-19 variant. "If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an advisory, which came a day after the country's state department said it will issue specific warnings against travelling to roughly 80% of the world's countries due to the threat of the virus.

Besides, India is also on Kuwait's list of countries travellers from where are required to show a negative COVID-19 test report for entry into the country.