COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 30
Updated : March 18, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The restrictions have been imposed in view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti etc.
Nobody would be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except for differently-abled and vision-impaired persons.
During the period, people will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols at public places.
