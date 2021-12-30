COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till January 7 as Omicron cases rise

Mumbai police imposed Section 144 in the city till January 7 in view of the rising number of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases in the megacity. The curbs that will be valid from tonight are aimed at restricting large gatherings such as parties during the new-year celebrations.

“The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai …Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable,” read the order.

The order makes it clear that parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs will be prohibited from December 30 to January 7.

The development comes as the number of people detected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increased by 33 in Mumbai to reach 118 on Wednesday.

A total of 19 Omicron patients in Mumbai have no travel history, comprising two from A ward, two from D ward, one from G-North ward, two from G-South ward, two from H-East ward, two from M-West, two from N ward, one from R-North, three from S-Ward, and two from T-ward, it said. Of these 19, three have mild symptoms, and 16 are asymptomatic, it said, adding that eight are fully vaccinated.

The BMC report said 203 people arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday from 'at risk countries', taking the tally of such passengers to 13,343.

-with agency inputs