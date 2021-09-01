Schools reopen in Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat from today

Several schools across states reopened on Wednesday after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Physical classes resumed in Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Gujarat from today. There are many schools that have chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and will be calling students only after a few weeks.

The schools were resumed in these states following a decline in the COVID-19 cases.

Delhi

Schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions reopened from today. The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had notified the guidelines for reopening of schools , colleges and coaching institutions. Allowing only 50 percent of students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines. The DDMA has said students, teachers, and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

Delhi: Schools reopen in the national capital for classes 9 to 12, starting today; visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road



Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams."

Telangana

The Telangana High Court permitted the reopening of schools from September 1 while staying the physical reopening (starting of offline classes) of government residential schools. The court has directed that no child shall be compelled by the school management to physically attend offline classes if his or her parent is not inclined to send the child to school.

On August 23, the Telangana government decided to reopen all private and government educational institutions (resume physical classes) in the state from September 1 by following various (COVID-19 norms) precautionary measures.

Rajasthan

Schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 from today, and a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) will have to be strictly followed, the state's education department said. The department has also decided to reduce the school curriculum by 30 percent, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

The state government is in touch with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the chief minister repeatedly discusses the situation with experts and doctors, he said. The SOP issued by the department should be followed, and teachers must have taken both doses of the vaccine, he added.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has permitted schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 and strictly adhering to the SOP. The government directed the school education department to take necessary preparatory action and prescribe appropriate SOP for conducting classes regularly.

Schools should function six days a week and classes and sections have to be split into batches of not more than 20 students per classroom, as per the SOP. If no additional rooms are available, then students shall be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on alternate days, it said. Online or distance learning will continue to be an alternate mode of teaching. Students may be permitted to attend online classes if they prefer and those willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so.

